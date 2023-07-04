Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) market cap hits 36.65 million

Analyst Insights

July 03, 2023, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) trading session started at the price of $2.21, that was -2.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.25 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. A 52-week range for TRKA has been $1.90 – $26.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 85.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.50%. With a float of $15.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 97 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Troika Media Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.00

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Looking closely at Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 204.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. However, in the short run, Troika Media Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.24. Second resistance stands at $2.35. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.80.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

There are 16,530K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.65 million. As of now, sales total 116,410 K while income totals -38,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 59,040 K while its last quarter net income were -7,900 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is -38.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.83, up 10.16% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, N-able Inc. (NABL) performance over the last week is recorded 1.91%

Steve Mayer -
N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.27, soaring 0.07% from the previous trading day....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) performance over the last week is recorded 5.65%

Shaun Noe -
July 03, 2023, Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) trading session started at the price of $56.89, that was -1.20% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.