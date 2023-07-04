A major move is in the offing as VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) market cap hits 19.10 million

On July 03, 2023, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) opened at $0.69, higher 1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.715 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for VVPR have ranged from $0.23 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -7.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.70% at the time writing. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 242 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.06, operating margin of -65.43, and the pretax margin is -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93 and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.69 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5543, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5032. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7151 in the near term. At $0.7325, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7501. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6801, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6625. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6451.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

There are currently 23,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,450 K according to its annual income of -21,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,617 K and its income totaled -1,446 K.