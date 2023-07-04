Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is expecting 27.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

July 03, 2023, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) trading session started at the price of $3.82, that was -1.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.735 before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. A 52-week range for ARAY has been $1.81 – $4.03.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.30%. With a float of $91.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1044 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +1.90, and the pretax margin is -0.47.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Accuray Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03, was worth 65,265. In this transaction President of this company sold 17,085 shares at a rate of $3.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,492,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 26,168 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $92,896. This insider now owns 542,232 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -8.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Looking closely at Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 84.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.72. However, in the short run, Accuray Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.82. Second resistance stands at $3.86. The third major resistance level sits at $3.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.65.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

There are 95,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 357.31 million. As of now, sales total 429,910 K while income totals -5,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 118,060 K while its last quarter net income were 600 K.