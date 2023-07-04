Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 617,560 K

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) stock priced at $113.49, down -0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.14 and dropped to $111.44 before settling in for the closing price of $113.78. WMS’s price has ranged from $75.02 to $153.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 18.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.30%. With a float of $55.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.59 million.

In an organization with 5870 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.59, operating margin of +23.61, and the pretax margin is +21.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 327,750. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $109.25, taking the stock ownership to the 8,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for $105.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,700. This insider now owns 36,798 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 49.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.21% during the next five years compared to 35.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.65. However, in the short run, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.38. Second resistance stands at $115.61. The third major resistance level sits at $117.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.85 billion, the company has a total of 79,146K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,071 M while annual income is 507,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 617,560 K while its latest quarter income was 85,890 K.