Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.29 million

On July 03, 2023, Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) opened at $91.45, lower -0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.87 and dropped to $91.20 before settling in for the closing price of $91.44. Price fluctuations for AMED have ranged from $69.36 to $131.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $31.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.18, operating margin of +8.27, and the pretax margin is +7.21.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amedisys Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 510,628. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 5,908 shares at a rate of $86.43, taking the stock ownership to the 4,164 shares.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.34 while generating a return on equity of 11.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.58% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amedisys Inc. (AMED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.44, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

Looking closely at Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Amedisys Inc.’s (AMED) raw stochastic average was set at 59.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.63. However, in the short run, Amedisys Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.75. Second resistance stands at $92.14. The third major resistance level sits at $92.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.41.

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Key Stats

There are currently 32,559K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,223 M according to its annual income of 118,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 556,390 K and its income totaled 25,250 K.