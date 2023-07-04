Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

July 03, 2023, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) trading session started at the price of $7.15, that was -0.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.27 and dropped to $6.95 before settling in for the closing price of $7.18. A 52-week range for AMPX has been $4.15 – $26.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -74.20%. With a float of $15.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.64 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -123.36, operating margin of -409.19, and the pretax margin is -393.11.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amprius Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc. is 81.65%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 540,131. In this transaction Director of this company sold 61,000 shares at a rate of $8.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,497,142 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $474,915. This insider now owns 2,558,142 shares in total.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -393.11 while generating a return on equity of -39.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 201.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (AMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.18. Second resistance stands at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.54.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

There are 84,630K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 605.82 million. As of now, sales total 4,410 K while income totals -17,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 680 K while its last quarter net income were -9,100 K.