Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) with a beta value of 1.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 03, 2023, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) opened at $0.51, lower -0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.49 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Price fluctuations for ASXC have ranged from $0.28 to $1.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.10% at the time writing. With a float of $234.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 183 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -162.17, operating margin of -1063.40, and the pretax margin is -1061.70.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 207,557. In this transaction Director of this company bought 293,077 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 492,815 shares.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1066.19 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Looking closely at Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5691, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5545. However, in the short run, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5087. Second resistance stands at $0.5219. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5337. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4837, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4719. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4587.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

There are currently 239,466K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 111.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,090 K according to its annual income of -75,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 980 K and its income totaled -22,220 K.