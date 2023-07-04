Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) average volume reaches $1.59M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 03, 2023, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) opened at $7.75, higher 0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.765 and dropped to $7.715 before settling in for the closing price of $7.68. Price fluctuations for BBVA have ranged from $3.93 to $7.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.89 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.02 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 116923 employees.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13 and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Looking closely at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.44. However, in the short run, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.76. Second resistance stands at $7.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.67.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

There are currently 6,386,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,223 M according to its annual income of 6,976 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,465 M and its income totaled 1,980 M.