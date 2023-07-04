Search
Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 543,910 K

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.32, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.63 and dropped to $27.75 before settling in for the closing price of $28.29. Within the past 52 weeks, BZH’s price has moved between $9.47 and $28.50.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.50%. With a float of $28.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1129 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.17, operating margin of +11.76, and the pretax margin is +11.83.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Beazer Homes USA Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.82) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 26.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 48.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Trading Performance Indicators

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s (BZH) raw stochastic average was set at 97.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.68 in the near term. At $29.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.92.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 874.03 million based on 31,347K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,317 M and income totals 220,700 K. The company made 543,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

