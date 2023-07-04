Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 25.64%

On July 03, 2023, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) opened at $1.10, higher 11.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Price fluctuations for BTTX have ranged from $0.59 to $2.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.20% at the time writing. With a float of $5.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54 workers is very important to gauge.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Better Therapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 520. In this transaction Director of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s insider bought 4,969,697 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $4,100,000. This insider now owns 11,797,348 shares in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.74) by $0.35. This company achieved a return on equity of -221.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

The latest stats from [Better Therapeutics Inc., BTTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.17 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) raw stochastic average was set at 60.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9086, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2453. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0233. The third support level lies at $0.9467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Key Stats

There are currently 31,731K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -39,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,360 K.