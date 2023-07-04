BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) volume exceeds 0.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $2.69, up 19.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.37 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has traded in a range of $1.40-$8.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 55.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.90%. With a float of $9.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.71, operating margin of -5.70, and the pretax margin is -24.36.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 10.19%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.93 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$1.93. This company achieved a net margin of -23.90 while generating a return on equity of -132.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.66

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Looking closely at BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.64. However, in the short run, BIT Mining Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.57. Second resistance stands at $3.81. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.21.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.53 million has total of 10,638K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650,230 K in contrast with the sum of -155,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,870 K and last quarter income was -4,920 K.