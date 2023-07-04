Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) 20 Days SMA touches -11.36%: The odds favor the bear

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.30, soaring 3.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Within the past 52 weeks, BOLT’s price has moved between $1.18 and $2.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.50%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.68 million.

The firm has a total of 94 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.63, operating margin of -1576.56, and the pretax margin is -1537.76.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 1,600,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,703,991 shares.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1537.76 while generating a return on equity of -41.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., BOLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (BOLT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4853. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2400.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.00 million based on 37,813K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,730 K and income totals -88,100 K. The company made 1,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.