BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) with a beta value of 0.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) stock priced at $4.73, up 3.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.82 and dropped to $4.56 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. BPT’s price has ranged from $4.52 to $22.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 1.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 935.60%. With a float of $21.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.40 million.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +98.23 while generating a return on equity of 1,414.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 935.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.50

Technical Analysis of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Looking closely at BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s (BPT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. However, in the short run, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.79. Second resistance stands at $4.93. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.27.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 103.49 million, the company has a total of 21,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,280 K while annual income is 80,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,640 K while its latest quarter income was 6,360 K.