Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.79% last month.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $11.21, up 3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.58 and dropped to $11.21 before settling in for the closing price of $11.35. Over the past 52 weeks, BRDG has traded in a range of $8.43-$18.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 240.70%. With a float of $29.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.90, operating margin of +61.80, and the pretax margin is +61.58.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is 10.42%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.60 while generating a return on equity of 29.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 240.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s (BRDG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) saw its 5-day average volume 73520.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s (BRDG) raw stochastic average was set at 43.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.67 in the near term. At $11.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.07. The third support level lies at $10.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.37 billion has total of 32,695K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 409,050 K in contrast with the sum of 27,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 91,450 K and last quarter income was 2,030 K.