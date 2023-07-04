Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) soared 0.64 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 03, 2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) opened at $32.65, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.90 and dropped to $32.585 before settling in for the closing price of $32.63. Price fluctuations for BAM have ranged from $26.76 to $36.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.10% at the time writing. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 7.87%, while institutional ownership is 73.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 599,805. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,256 shares at a rate of $11.94, taking the stock ownership to the 21,054,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 24,744 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $295,988. This insider now owns 21,104,923 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was inferior to 1.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.05. The third major resistance level sits at $33.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

There are currently 412,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 75,731 M according to its annual income of 3,966 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,026 M and its income totaled 516,000 K.