C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,612 M

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.01, soaring 1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.67 and dropped to $93.88 before settling in for the closing price of $94.35. Within the past 52 weeks, CHRW’s price has moved between $86.60 and $121.23.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 10.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.30%. With a float of $115.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16902 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.57, operating margin of +5.13, and the pretax margin is +4.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 1,689,091. In this transaction President, Global Forwarding of this company sold 16,155 shares at a rate of $104.56, taking the stock ownership to the 75,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s CHRO and ESG Officer sold 2,000 for $104.43, making the entire transaction worth $208,857. This insider now owns 92,373 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.81 while generating a return on equity of 55.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.77% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 37.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.17 in the near term. At $96.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $97.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.08 billion based on 116,439K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,697 M and income totals 940,520 K. The company made 4,612 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 114,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.