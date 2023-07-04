Can AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s (AQB) drop of -0.32% in a week be considered a lucky break?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3676, soaring 3.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3699 and dropped to $0.3512 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, AQB’s price has moved between $0.34 and $1.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 125.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.00%. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -399.07, operating margin of -711.63, and the pretax margin is -706.33.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 1.24%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 8,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 10,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s Director bought 1 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $1. This insider now owns 426 shares in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -706.33 while generating a return on equity of -10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

The latest stats from [AquaBounty Technologies Inc., AQB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s (AQB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4568, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6668. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3709. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3798. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3896. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3522, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3424. The third support level lies at $0.3335 if the price breaches the second support level.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.63 million based on 71,346K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,140 K and income totals -22,160 K. The company made 400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.