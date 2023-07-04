Can Encompass Health Corporation’s (EHC) hike of 2.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) stock priced at $67.08, down -0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.64 and dropped to $66.74 before settling in for the closing price of $67.71. EHC’s price has ranged from $44.33 to $67.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.40%. With a float of $97.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20839 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.04, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +10.37.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Encompass Health Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 1,087,658. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 17,895 shares at a rate of $60.78, taking the stock ownership to the 53,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Director bought 1,830 for $54.67, making the entire transaction worth $100,046. This insider now owns 10,546 shares in total.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.89 while generating a return on equity of 15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Encompass Health Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Encompass Health Corporation’s (EHC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.61 in the near term. At $68.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.28. The third support level lies at $65.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.71 billion, the company has a total of 100,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,349 M while annual income is 271,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,160 M while its latest quarter income was 87,700 K.