Can Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (GDYN) hike of 1.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) stock priced at $9.23, down -1.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.37 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $9.25. GDYN’s price has ranged from $8.00 to $24.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -221.60%. With a float of $51.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3744 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.84, operating margin of -6.77, and the pretax margin is -6.59.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 877,956. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 74,296 shares at a rate of $11.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,274,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $12.55, making the entire transaction worth $753,000. This insider now owns 648,709 shares in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

The latest stats from [Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., GDYN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (GDYN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.48. The third major resistance level sits at $9.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.86. The third support level lies at $8.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 657.15 million, the company has a total of 74,897K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 310,480 K while annual income is -29,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,080 K while its latest quarter income was -7,970 K.