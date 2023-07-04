Can Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) hike of 6.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.60, soaring 3.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.79 and dropped to $5.47 before settling in for the closing price of $5.53. Within the past 52 weeks, GRND’s price has moved between $4.50 and $71.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -83.20%. With a float of $17.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 188 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.47, operating margin of +10.90, and the pretax margin is +0.00.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 660,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,360,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $296,500. This insider now owns 5,250,000 shares in total.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Grindr Inc. (GRND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

The latest stats from [Grindr Inc., GRND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.23 million was inferior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 31.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.99. The third major resistance level sits at $6.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.35. The third support level lies at $5.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 966.35 million based on 173,845K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 195,020 K and income totals 850 K. The company made 55,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.