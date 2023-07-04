Can KT Corporation’s (KT) drop of -1.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

July 03, 2023, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) trading session started at the price of $11.32, that was 1.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.46 and dropped to $11.32 before settling in for the closing price of $11.30. A 52-week range for KT has been $11.11 – $14.93.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.30%. With a float of $483.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $511.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23371 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.84, operating margin of +6.52, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KT Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KT Corporation (KT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.48 in the near term. At $11.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.26. The third support level lies at $11.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

There are 471,616K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.18 billion. As of now, sales total 18,364 M while income totals 882,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,155 M while its last quarter net income were 237,290 K.