Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Can MorphoSys AG’s (MOR) drop of -1.62% in a week be considered a lucky break?

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $7.24, down -2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.2499 and dropped to $7.09 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. Over the past 52 weeks, MOR has traded in a range of $3.17-$7.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.30%. With a float of $134.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 623 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.75, operating margin of -76.34, and the pretax margin is +7.84.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.52) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -54.29 while generating a return on equity of -75.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MorphoSys AG’s (MOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MorphoSys AG (MOR)

The latest stats from [MorphoSys AG, MOR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, MorphoSys AG’s (MOR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.31. The third major resistance level sits at $7.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.99. The third support level lies at $6.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 986.44 million has total of 136,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 293,180 K in contrast with the sum of -159,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,890 K and last quarter income was -47,690 K.

