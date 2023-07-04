Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.37 million

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $6.33, down -3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.50 and dropped to $5.95 before settling in for the closing price of $6.32. Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has traded in a range of $2.57-$24.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 18.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -248.70%. With a float of $32.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 489 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.34, operating margin of -45.40, and the pretax margin is -156.33.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 3,686. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 649 shares at a rate of $5.68, taking the stock ownership to the 54,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $3.80, making the entire transaction worth $11,398. This insider now owns 61,798 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -155.85 while generating a return on equity of -103.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.10% during the next five years compared to -61.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Looking closely at Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.10. However, in the short run, Cardlytics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.54. Second resistance stands at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.44.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 194.42 million has total of 33,908K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 298,540 K in contrast with the sum of -465,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,330 K and last quarter income was 13,610 K.