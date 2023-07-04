Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) with a beta value of 1.00 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 03, 2023, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) trading session started at the price of $8.77, that was -2.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.9148 and dropped to $8.34 before settling in for the closing price of $8.77. A 52-week range for CARM has been $2.75 – $9.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 148.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.00%. With a float of $9.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.97, operating margin of -95.95, and the pretax margin is -59.40.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carisma Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.89) by -$1.04. This company achieved a net margin of -49.71 while generating a return on equity of -12.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM)

Looking closely at Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Carisma Therapeutics Inc.’s (CARM) raw stochastic average was set at 55.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 218.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.59. However, in the short run, Carisma Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.76. Second resistance stands at $9.13. The third major resistance level sits at $9.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.61.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) Key Stats

There are 40,255K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 313.16 million. As of now, sales total 40,000 K while income totals -19,880 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,240 K while its last quarter net income were -24,640 K.