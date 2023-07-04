Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock priced at $24.70, up 3.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.5999 and dropped to $24.52 before settling in for the closing price of $24.52. SAVA’s price has ranged from $13.84 to $51.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -130.80%. With a float of $39.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,990,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,276 shares at a rate of $25.76, taking the stock ownership to the 275,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 11,565 for $26.13, making the entire transaction worth $302,193. This insider now owns 197,724 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.77 in the near term. At $26.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.61.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.07 billion, the company has a total of 41,749K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -76,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -24,270 K.