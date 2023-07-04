Search
Steve Mayer
CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is 5.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $2.38, up 7.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $2.38 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CVM has traded in a range of $1.86-$5.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.40%. With a float of $41.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 15.20%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

The latest stats from [CEL-SCI Corporation, CVM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 90400.0 was inferior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. The third support level lies at $2.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 110.48 million has total of 44,715K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -36,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,340 K.

