Cerus Corporation (CERS) 20 Days SMA touches 0.00%: The odds favor the bear

July 03, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) trading session started at the price of $2.46, that was 0.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.46 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. A 52-week range for CERS has been $1.76 – $5.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 29.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.70%. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.20, operating margin of -37.24, and the pretax margin is -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cerus Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 9,535. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 118,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 9,850 for $2.03, making the entire transaction worth $19,981. This insider now owns 83,420 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cerus Corporation (CERS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Looking closely at Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 46.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. However, in the short run, Cerus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.47. Second resistance stands at $2.49. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.37.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

There are 180,552K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 449.65 million. As of now, sales total 188,320 K while income totals -42,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 38,480 K while its last quarter net income were -15,620 K.