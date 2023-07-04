Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 56.27% last month.

Analyst Insights

July 03, 2023, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) trading session started at the price of $38.46, that was 0.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.86 and dropped to $38.39 before settling in for the closing price of $38.42. A 52-week range for KDNY has been $17.03 – $38.79.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -18.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.30%. With a float of $62.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 214 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -85.67, operating margin of -2824.67, and the pretax margin is -2941.81.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 26,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,155 shares at a rate of $23.30, taking the stock ownership to the 23,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s President, CEO sold 23,800 for $21.58, making the entire transaction worth $513,528. This insider now owns 302,338 shares in total.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.79) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3065.68 while generating a return on equity of -41.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 489.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s (KDNY) raw stochastic average was set at 99.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.88 in the near term. At $39.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.17. The third support level lies at $37.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) Key Stats

There are 66,889K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.59 billion. As of now, sales total 6,130 K while income totals -187,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,830 K while its last quarter net income were -60,180 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

