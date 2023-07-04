Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) 20 Days SMA touches -10.34%: The odds favor the bear

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.197, up 4.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.213 and dropped to $0.197 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVR has traded in a range of $0.15-$1.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.20%. With a float of $37.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.76, operating margin of -163.82, and the pretax margin is -407.05.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 52. In this transaction Director of this company sold 251 shares at a rate of $0.21, taking the stock ownership to the 110,257 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s Director sold 251 for $0.21, making the entire transaction worth $52. This insider now owns 122,025 shares in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -371.71 while generating a return on equity of -116.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 0.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2533, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4023. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2177 in the near term. At $0.2233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2337. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1913. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1857.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.62 million has total of 45,519K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,800 K in contrast with the sum of -66,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,980 K and last quarter income was -4,080 K.