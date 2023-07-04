Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.57, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.09 and dropped to $23.53 before settling in for the closing price of $23.67. Within the past 52 weeks, CNO’s price has moved between $16.56 and $26.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -3.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.20%. With a float of $112.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3400 workers is very important to gauge.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 45,680. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $22.84, taking the stock ownership to the 77,468 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 3,917 for $22.02, making the entire transaction worth $86,248. This insider now owns 43,482 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

The latest stats from [CNO Financial Group Inc., CNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.40. The third major resistance level sits at $24.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.02.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.69 billion based on 114,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,577 M and income totals 396,800 K. The company made 1,006 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -800 K in sales during its previous quarter.

