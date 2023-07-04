Search
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) last year’s performance of 35.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 03, 2023, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) opened at $6.07, lower -5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.83 before settling in for the closing price of $6.09. Price fluctuations for CGNT have ranged from $2.31 to $6.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -651.20% at the time writing. With a float of $66.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.56, operating margin of -29.04, and the pretax margin is -31.08.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cognyte Software Ltd. is 2.36%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.57 while generating a return on equity of -47.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -651.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

Looking closely at Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (CGNT) raw stochastic average was set at 89.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.80. However, in the short run, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.09. Second resistance stands at $6.30. The third major resistance level sits at $6.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.41.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Key Stats

There are currently 68,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 375.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 312,060 K according to its annual income of -114,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,270 K and its income totaled -8,750 K.

