Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.23% last month.

July 03, 2023, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) trading session started at the price of $48.59, that was 1.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.75 and dropped to $48.59 before settling in for the closing price of $48.70. A 52-week range for CBSH has been $45.55 – $72.60.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.60%. With a float of $116.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4636 employees.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Commerce Bancshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 55,574. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 856 shares at a rate of $64.92, taking the stock ownership to the 6,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 230 for $65.40, making the entire transaction worth $15,041. This insider now owns 9,956 shares in total.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.92) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +31.87 while generating a return on equity of 16.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s (CBSH) raw stochastic average was set at 16.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.81 in the near term. At $50.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.04. The third support level lies at $47.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Key Stats

There are 124,718K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.98 billion. As of now, sales total 1,566 M while income totals 488,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 446,160 K while its last quarter net income were 119,450 K.