Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $3.18, down -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has traded in a range of $1.81-$5.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.50%. With a float of $107.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.38 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Therapeutics Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,700. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.37, taking the stock ownership to the 6,021,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $79,600. This insider now owns 6,011,873 shares in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. However, in the short run, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.20. Second resistance stands at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 401.26 million has total of 126,507K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -39,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -7,840 K.