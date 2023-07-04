Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) with a beta value of 1.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $113.58, soaring 2.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.96 and dropped to $111.45 before settling in for the closing price of $110.58. Within the past 52 weeks, CPA’s price has moved between $60.21 and $114.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 730.20%. With a float of $28.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.56 million.

The firm has a total of 7265 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.99, operating margin of +15.19, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Copa Holdings S.A. is 25.30%, while institutional ownership is 122.29%.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.4) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +11.74 while generating a return on equity of 24.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 730.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.57% during the next five years compared to 0.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.16, a number that is poised to hit 4.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Copa Holdings S.A., CPA], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Copa Holdings S.A.’s (CPA) raw stochastic average was set at 90.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $113.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $114.80. The third major resistance level sits at $115.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $108.11.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.37 billion based on 39,416K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,965 M and income totals 348,050 K. The company made 867,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 121,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.