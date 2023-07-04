Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) is -3.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Markets

On July 03, 2023, CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) opened at $24.75, lower -3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.75 and dropped to $22.77 before settling in for the closing price of $25.36. Price fluctuations for CCRD have ranged from $20.56 to $35.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 50.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.30% at the time writing. With a float of $6.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.18, operating margin of +28.60, and the pretax margin is +27.28.

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CoreCard Corporation is 25.57%, while institutional ownership is 43.10%.

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +19.90 while generating a return on equity of 28.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 23.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CoreCard Corporation (CCRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoreCard Corporation (CCRD)

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) saw its 5-day average volume 39460.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 37162.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, CoreCard Corporation’s (CCRD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.54 in the near term. At $25.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.68. The third support level lies at $20.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) Key Stats

There are currently 8,503K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 202.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 69,770 K according to its annual income of 13,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,760 K and its income totaled 1,260 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Can NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NGM) drop of -7.39% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $2.60, up 1.54% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) kicked off at the price of $1.27: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.27, soaring 6.61% from the previous...
Read more

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) soared 1.39 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
July 03, 2023, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) trading session started at the price of $45.24, that was 1.39% jump from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.