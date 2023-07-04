Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On July 03, 2023, Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) opened at $29.19, higher 3.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.89 and dropped to $29.19 before settling in for the closing price of $29.44. Price fluctuations for DMRC have ranged from $12.45 to $32.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.00% at the time writing. With a float of $13.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 277 employees.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digimarc Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 302,510. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $30.25, taking the stock ownership to the 30,323 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 2,000 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,000. This insider now owns 41,198 shares in total.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digimarc Corporation (DMRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) saw its 5-day average volume 93520.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Digimarc Corporation’s (DMRC) raw stochastic average was set at 84.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.11 in the near term. At $31.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.71.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) Key Stats

There are currently 20,326K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 608.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,200 K according to its annual income of -59,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,840 K and its income totaled -14,040 K.