Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) volume exceeds 0.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 03, 2023, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) opened at $2.23. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Price fluctuations for DOUG have ranged from $2.08 to $5.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -106.40% at the time writing. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.64 million.

The firm has a total of 957 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of -0.15, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Douglas Elliman Inc., DOUG], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.29. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.12.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

There are currently 88,633K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 196.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,153 M according to its annual income of -5,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 213,980 K and its income totaled -17,620 K.