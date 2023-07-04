e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) soared 0.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $114.76, soaring 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.955 and dropped to $112.6401 before settling in for the closing price of $114.23. Within the past 52 weeks, ELF’s price has moved between $29.34 and $115.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 16.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 174.00%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 339 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.40, operating margin of +11.77, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,710,081. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 16,024 shares at a rate of $106.72, taking the stock ownership to the 108,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 36,773 for $107.15, making the entire transaction worth $3,940,198. This insider now owns 22,143 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +10.63 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

The latest stats from [e.l.f. Beauty Inc., ELF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 94.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.93. The third major resistance level sits at $116.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.96.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.06 billion based on 53,900K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 578,840 K and income totals 61,530 K. The company made 187,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.