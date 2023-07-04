ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 515,740 K

July 03, 2023, ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) trading session started at the price of $6.66, that was -18.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.72 and dropped to $5.28 before settling in for the closing price of $6.96. A 52-week range for ECX has been $3.02 – $11.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.00%. With a float of $239.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1501 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.85, operating margin of -41.81, and the pretax margin is -42.72.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -43.29 while generating a return on equity of -176.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX)

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, ECARX Holdings Inc.’s (ECX) raw stochastic average was set at 41.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.50 in the near term. At $7.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.62.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Key Stats

There are 37,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.86 billion. As of now, sales total 515,740 K while income totals -223,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 111,100 K while its last quarter net income were -28,400 K.