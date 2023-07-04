Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.72% last month.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.42, soaring 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.62 and dropped to $11.42 before settling in for the closing price of $11.46. Within the past 52 weeks, ECVT’s price has moved between $8.20 and $11.75.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -11.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.70%. With a float of $91.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 890 employees.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ecovyst Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 152,331,200. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 14,000,000 shares at a rate of $10.88, taking the stock ownership to the 10,731,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,490,444 for $9.95, making the entire transaction worth $114,329,918. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.25% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Ecovyst Inc.’s (ECVT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.65 in the near term. At $11.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.33. The third support level lies at $11.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.35 billion based on 120,161K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 820,160 K and income totals 73,700 K. The company made 160,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.