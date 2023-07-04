Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) 20 Days SMA touches 7.21%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) stock priced at $20.31, up 3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.1992 and dropped to $20.135 before settling in for the closing price of $20.23. ERO’s price has ranged from $8.07 to $21.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 29.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -50.00%. With a float of $77.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3253 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +29.15, and the pretax margin is +29.64.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Ero Copper Corp. is 13.91%, while institutional ownership is 75.05%.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +23.88 while generating a return on equity of 21.62.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ero Copper Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Ero Copper Corp.’s (ERO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.33 in the near term. At $21.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.20.

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.54 billion, the company has a total of 92,549K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 426,390 K while annual income is 101,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,000 K while its latest quarter income was 24,150 K.