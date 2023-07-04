Femasys Inc. (FEMY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -34.80% last month.

July 03, 2023, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) trading session started at the price of $0.55, that was -5.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.4601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. A 52-week range for FEMY has been $0.45 – $2.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.10%. With a float of $9.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.35, operating margin of -961.71, and the pretax margin is -944.10.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Femasys Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc. is 17.03%, while institutional ownership is 7.80%.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -944.62 while generating a return on equity of -54.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc. (FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc.’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7414, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0673. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5414 in the near term. At $0.5907, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6313. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4515, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4109. The third support level lies at $0.3616 if the price breaches the second support level.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

There are 13,191K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.64 million. As of now, sales total 1,210 K while income totals -11,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 290 K while its last quarter net income were -2,950 K.