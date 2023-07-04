First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) soared 3.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 03, 2023, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) opened at $28.66, higher 3.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.31 and dropped to $28.62 before settling in for the closing price of $28.49. Price fluctuations for FFIN have ranged from $25.01 to $47.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.00% at the time writing. With a float of $136.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.67 million.

In an organization with 1400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 131,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.22, taking the stock ownership to the 925,076 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director bought 18,387 for $26.19, making the entire transaction worth $481,556. This insider now owns 91,172 shares in total.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +41.38 while generating a return on equity of 15.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s (FFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.22. However, in the short run, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.51. Second resistance stands at $29.76. The third major resistance level sits at $30.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.13.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Key Stats

There are currently 142,731K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 564,520 K according to its annual income of 234,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 149,520 K and its income totaled 52,570 K.