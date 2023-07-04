FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 51178.0

On July 03, 2023, FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) opened at $0.309, higher 2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.3001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Price fluctuations for FLJ have ranged from $0.28 to $4.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 104.10% at the time writing. With a float of $34.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.25 million.

The firm has a total of 28 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.99, operating margin of -20.20, and the pretax margin is +125.70.

FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$18.85) by $6.85. This company achieved a net margin of +125.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FLJ Group Limited (FLJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74

Technical Analysis of FLJ Group Limited (FLJ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FLJ Group Limited, FLJ], we can find that recorded value of 0.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, FLJ Group Limited’s (FLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 165.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5135, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3999. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3266. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3332. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2934. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2868.

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) Key Stats

There are currently 172,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 91,700 K according to its annual income of 115,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 335,832 K and its income totaled -125,116 K.