Formula One Group (FWONK) volume exceeds 0.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) stock priced at $75.53, up 1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.16 and dropped to $74.53 before settling in for the closing price of $75.28. FWONK’s price has ranged from $50.00 to $80.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -83.70%. With a float of $201.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.97 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of +6.72, and the pretax margin is +9.76.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Formula One Group is 2.49%, while institutional ownership is 99.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 434,047. In this transaction Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of this company sold 5,882 shares at a rate of $73.79, taking the stock ownership to the 72,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s CAO/PFO sold 1,370 for $36.00, making the entire transaction worth $49,320. This insider now owns 15,805 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 8.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Formula One Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Looking closely at Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 70.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.10. However, in the short run, Formula One Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.68. Second resistance stands at $77.23. The third major resistance level sits at $78.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.42.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.57 billion, the company has a total of 234,394K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,164 M while annual income is 1,815 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,556 M while its latest quarter income was 15,000 K.