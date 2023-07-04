Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) with a beta value of 2.06 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) stock priced at $0.6897, up 17.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8398 and dropped to $0.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. FRGT’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $31.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.80%. With a float of $2.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 88 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.37, operating margin of -27.28, and the pretax margin is -31.28.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 2.54%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -31.62 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freight Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.08 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Looking closely at Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2869, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7925. However, in the short run, Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8832. Second resistance stands at $0.9413. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7235, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6219. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5638.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.78 million, the company has a total of 1,017K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,890 K while annual income is -8,190 K.