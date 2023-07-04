Search
Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) with a beta value of 0.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.41, plunging -5.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Within the past 52 weeks, FURY’s price has moved between $0.34 and $0.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 227.30%. With a float of $133.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fury Gold Mines Limited is 4.18%, while institutional ownership is 11.89%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 14.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Trading Performance Indicators

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.13 million, its volume of 75920.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Fury Gold Mines Limited’s (FURY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4729, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4819. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4092 in the near term. At $0.4232, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4302. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3882, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3812. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3672.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.12 million based on 145,547K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 19,160 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.

