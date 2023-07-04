Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) volume exceeds 72536.0: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock priced at $2.47, down -0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $2.42 before settling in for the closing price of $2.56. HTOO’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $9.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.40%. With a float of $13.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 150 employees.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fusion Fuel Green PLC is 8.72%, while institutional ownership is 41.84%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -65.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Looking closely at Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 96946.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.79. However, in the short run, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.52. Second resistance stands at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.06 million, the company has a total of 13,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -28,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,590 K.