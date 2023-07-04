Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is expecting 5.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.9489, up 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9889 and dropped to $0.9249 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Over the past 52 weeks, GNPX has traded in a range of $0.72-$2.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.80%. With a float of $47.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28 employees.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Genprex Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 21,478. In this transaction EVP GC Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 19,000 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $20,045. This insider now owns 20,800 shares in total.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -74.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Looking closely at Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8389, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1586. However, in the short run, Genprex Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9910. Second resistance stands at $1.0219. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9270, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8939. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8630.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.99 million has total of 51,979K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -23,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,200 K.