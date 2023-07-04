Gogoro Inc. (GGR) volume exceeds 0.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 03, 2023, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) opened at $3.48, lower -3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.55 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Price fluctuations for GGR have ranged from $2.83 to $7.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -61.50% at the time writing. With a float of $137.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2048 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.57, operating margin of -31.22, and the pretax margin is -25.84.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gogoro Inc. is 32.44%, while institutional ownership is 11.70%.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -25.84 while generating a return on equity of -46.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gogoro Inc. (GGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51

Technical Analysis of Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

The latest stats from [Gogoro Inc., GGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was superior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.61. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.22.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Key Stats

There are currently 144,067K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 823.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 382,830 K according to its annual income of -98,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,320 K and its income totaled -40,620 K.